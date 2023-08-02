HAMMOND — Thousands lined up outside of Hammond Central High School on Wednesday for the School City of Hammond’s Back-to-School Celebration.

Students and families had the opportunity to receive free school supplies, meet with school administrators and faculty, and register for classes.

In addition, immunizations, sports physicals and free haircuts were being provided, and a mobile dental unit was set up in front of the building.

Also present were over 50 commercial vendors and community partners lining up the hallways.

This was the second year Hammond schools hosted their back-to-school event. Last year, over 3,700 people showed up, according to the school district. This year, they expected around five thousand to attend.

The first day of classes in the School City of Hammond is Aug. 14.