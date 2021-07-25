Three NWI school districts get interest refunds from state on 2020 loans

Three Northwest Indiana school districts are getting back the interest they paid on loans taken out last year to cover operating expenses, while awaiting their regular tax revenue distributions, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indiana Bond Bank, led by State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell, used its allotment of federal coronavirus relief funds to reimburse 29 school corporations $348,175 in interest paid on tax anticipation warrants issued through the bond bank in 2020.

In Northwest Indiana, the Gary Community School Corp. got back $30,940.09, the School City of Hobart received $7,072.75, and the River Forest Community School Corp. was paid $5,785.59, records show.

"Through no fault of their own, these schools faced cash-flow interruptions due to COVID-19. None planned on borrowing last year. So we felt an obligation to pursue every option on their behalf," said Mark Wuellner, Indiana Bond Bank executive director.

"It took time and effort, but what an amazing feeling to call these 29 hard-working school treasurers and hear their surprise that over one year later we had a reimbursement check for them."