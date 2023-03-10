VALPARAISO — Richard Bender formed Thomas Jefferson Middle School’s Science Olympiad team in 1986. In those 37 years, the school has won the state championship 29 times and has done well at nationals quite a few times as well. On Saturday, it could win the state competition a 30th time.

This year’s team isn’t focused on living up to the legacy. They just want to do their best Saturday at Purdue University Northwest’s Hammond campus.

Seventh-grader Adam Warren built small planes out of balsa and Mylar. They’re powered by rubber bands. Warren designed the planes to fly around a gymnasium. Like with the Wright brothers, winning the competition means keeping the plane in flight the longest time.

Tom Sanders, who has been coaching him, is a national supervisor with Science Olympics. He created the event in 1995.

“This is probably the best demonstration of Newton’s laws of motion,” Sanders said. The torque causes the plane to fly in a counterclockwise circle. The angle of the wings affects the flight as well.

In some venues, the blowers can kick in during a flight. “That plays havoc with these,” he said.

“It’s pretty cool to see, but it’s also pretty suspenseful,” Warren said.

Last year, Warren competed in the same event, but the planes used an electric motor.

On the other side of the gymnasium, a trebuchet was set up to fling balls toward a bucket. It’s called the “storm the castle” event because a trebuchet was used in medieval times to fling rocks at castles during sieges.

Anana Bhardwaj, a seventh-grader, and Helen Hann, an eighth-grader, calibrated their trebuchet, modified since regionals to balance the arm better and improve the distance and accuracy.

Hann and Caroline Dyer, and eighth-grader, built an elastic-powered car together. They launched it down a hallway during practice this week to see if they could hit the designated distance.

They designed and built the car from scratch, using tape and resin for the carbon fiber materials, coach Bill Dalzotto said. The same is true of the trebuchet.

Sophia Norrod, an eighth-grader, was preparing for the agriculture competition.

“It actually is pretty interesting, some of it,” she said.

Charlie Rowe, a sixth-grader, and Ava Bosman, an eighth-grader, recorded data from experiments they’ve run. Rowe was using yarn to measure objects to determine pi — the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.

Micah Cram, a sixth-grader, studied for the code busters competition. Students get 50 minutes to crack a code and decipher a message.

“I always like doing things that are beyond my grade level,” Cram said.

Madden Hartz and Wesley Moye, both eighth-graders, designed a roller coaster. The contest requires the marble to run along the track for 30 to 60 seconds, including some jumps and rolls. No, the marble doesn’t raise its arms along the route.

Bender is proud of the alumni. “They’re all out doing really well,” he said. “A lot of engineers, pilots, doctors. They’re all achieving at a high level,” he said. “Many in science and medicine.”

In 1986, he had a partial team practicing just one month. Now it’s 15 students plus an alternate practicing five days a week, November through May.

“From 1988 to now, we’ve been placing either first or second at state,” Bender said.

Carol Haller, a science teacher at TJ, has helped Bender coach the team since 1986. “I love to watch the kids when the light bulbs go off” and they truly understand a concept, she said.

Bender retired from TJ but continues his coaching. Haller said they likely will retire from Science Olympiad at the same time, though she’s not certain when. “It’s just an incredible amount of time,” she said.