Transparency, communication keys for school board hopefuls

CROWN POINT — Transparency, communication and listening to stakeholders are key issues among this year’s Crown Point Community School Corp. Board of School Trustees candidates. They aired their views Saturday at a candidates’ forum at the Crown Point Public Library.

The library partnered with the Northwest Indiana Coalition for Public Education and Rise NWI, the Legacy Foundation’s civic engagement program, in sponsoring the afternoon event, which drew eight of the 10 school board hopefuls.

Participants included at-large candidates Jennifer Carr, Mark Lambert, Dara Kraay Grady, Brandon Miller, Timothy Vassar and Richard Sassman. Also participating were District 1 candidates Danielle Bazin and Dawn Cade.

Absent were Michael Hanger, who is seeking the District 1 seat, and incumbent David Warne, running at-large. The current board president, Warne has served since 2014.

Candidates reflect a variety of backgrounds, including parents, teachers and retirees.

Carr, the mother of two boys in Crown Point schools, decided to run after her concerns about the start of school coinciding this year with the Lake County Fair. She cited a “disconnect between parents and administrators.”

Carr cited the need for a “fresh perspective, a mom’s voice,” also pointing to the “need for diversity of thoughts and experiences.”

At-large candidates represent the entire school district, including Center and Winfield townships. District 1 covers Center Township outside the city of Crown Point. Tom Hoffman, the current District 1 school trustee, is retiring from the board.

A Whiting High School social studies teacher and school parent, Lambert said, “Everything I do will be for students.” He pointed to working with all students, including those not college-bound. He also wants to bolster school security.

Grady, who works in housing for veterans, was among several candidates noting the continued growth of the community and school system. “Our schools are thriving components of the community,” she said, citing the need to understand and work with teachers, including teacher development.

With two schoolchildren, Miller, a former Merrillville firefighter, pointed to school safety and the need for more transparency. He also believes in working with teachers and letting them do their jobs, which, he added, ultimately benefits students.

Vassar, an educator for 43 years, has been a teacher, coach and administrator, including former principal at Col. John Wheeler Middle School in Crown Point. Having worked to recruit and retain teachers, Vassar cited his 40-plus years “in the trenches.”

He added, “I believe I have the answers. ... I just want to serve people.”

The husband of a Crown Point teacher and a former substitute teacher for four years, Sassman said he learned much by working with students. He wants to ensure that “every student has a meaningful experience.”

Bazin, a former second-grade teacher at Eisenhower Elementary, retired in 2015 and owns a small business. The mother of four said she learned much from her children and from running a business during the pandemic.

A former special education teacher and school administrator, Cade is now retired. With her extra time, she wants to develop parent partnerships while fostering safe schools. She also wants to be a support for teachers while developing a competency-based curriculum.

Audience members reflected parents, community members and current teaching staff. The school system has seven elementaries, two middle schools and one high school.

Four elementary teachers from grades 1 to 4, speaking on anonymity, cited the need for school trustees to support teachers, be open to all aspects of a situation, foster open communication and allow more diversity and transparency.

Vassar said teachers are key. “Without teachers we go nowhere,” he said, citing professional staff development. “I want to help teachers get better at their craft.”

Grady pointed to developing partnerships as the community keeps growing.

Lambert wants to provide avenues for parental involvement, including parents of children at lower levels of academic performance.

Carr, who wants to “cheerlead for teachers,” wants to continue academic excellence “for all grade levels.”

When asked about addressing growing youth stress and anxiety, Grady pointed to developing coping skills. Lambert cited cellphone use as one reason for this increased stress. Several candidates, including Miller, called for increased counseling.

Vassar and Bazin added that teachers have also been hit with increased stress. Vassar suggested the increased use of social workers in schools.

Bazin pointed to smaller class sizes and reducing work that takes teachers from the classroom.

Citing growing suicide numbers, Cade suggested offering hotlines for students in grade 6 and older, along with more development for teachers on suicide awareness.

Saying school officials need to “listen to people at ground zero,” Carr called for partnerships with parents and teachers to address mental issues, including depression.

Retired superintendent Tony Lux, who moderated the forum, praised candidates for their interest in this “very noble endeavor.” Lux served in Merrillville and temporarily in Crown Point.

