Trespassing student brings gun to Hammond Central High School

HAMMOND — A handgun was found in a student's backpack at Hammond Central High School on Tuesday, school district officials said.

At approximately noon, a student from a different school trespassed into the building after being let in by another student, the district said in a statement to The Times. The district said that the student didn't attend Hammond Central, but he is a School City of Hammond student, though the district declined to specify further. After realizing the student entered through "an unauthorized door," a teacher reportedly alerted the main office before security and administrative personnel located the trespasser.

At that point, the trespassing student fled and gave his backpack to another student, according to the district. Administrative staff then reportedly located the backpack while security apprehended the trespasser.

After searching the backpack, the district said it found a handgun in the backpack. The district notified Hammond Police Department, which arrested the trespassing student, and the school went on "secured status" while an investigation ensued.

Indiana state statute dictates a mandatory one-year expulsion for any offenses associated with deadly weapons. Additionally, the district said that any students who assisted the trespasser will be disciplined according to the district's code of conduct. 

"No students or staff were harmed thanks to the immediate response from Hammond Central staff and security officers," district spokesperson Nathaniel George George Sr. said in a statement. "The security of all SCH students and staff are the #1 priority of the School City of Hammond. The due diligence and awareness of all staff allowed for the trespasser in question to be apprehended quickly, even while many on campus were not aware of what was occurring. Our deepest appreciation goes out to everyone involved who ensured that Hammond Central students and staff remained safe."

