Tri-Creek School Corp. asking for tax increase in May election

LOWELL — Tri-Creek School Corp. is asking voters to approve a 20.5-cent property tax increase in May's election, a move that district officials say will allow it to retain support staff, be competitive in the teacher hiring market and improve school programming.

Superintendent Andy Anderson called the upcoming election "a pivotal moment" for the school district.

"If the referendum passes, the future looks extremely bright," Anderson said. "If it doesn't, there will definitely be a negative impact on the heart and soul of this community."

Tri-Creek School Corp. ranks 304th out of 372 school districts in Indiana in per-student funding, according to the Indiana Department of Education.

The ballot measure will be an operations referendum seeking to increase property taxes for district residents by $0.205 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. The ballot language is currently being reviewed by the state and should be finalized by the end of December.

"What is happening is that Tri-Creek, over the past three years, has been greatly impacted by the property tax cap and what we call the circuit breaker," Anderson said. "Over the past three years collectively, we will have lost over $1.1 million."

The circuit breaker, which was created by a 2010 constitutional amendment, is an Indiana law that caps property tax on homes at 1% of that home's value, unless voters approve a referendum like the one Tri-Creek is proposing. For example, a $150,000 home cannot be charged more than $1,500 in property tax without a referendum. Of the 17 school districts in Lake County, 10 have passed such a referendum.

In 2022, the circuit breaker prevented Tri-Creek School Corp. from collecting $455,000, according to data reported by the district.

Anderson said that if this passes, it will be used to address three things within the district.

The first, he said, will be retaining staff. Currently, the district is paying several of its staff using ESSER funding, a program created by the CARES Act in 2020 to help schools deal with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes four teachers, nine instructional assistants, two deans of students, a guidance counselor, a health aide and three behavioral support programmers.

"When that grant money runs out, we cannot sustain those positions on our local revenue," Anderson said. "If the referendum passes, we would retain those positions."

The second thing the district would do with this funding is attempt to become more competitive with neighboring school districts on hiring, Anderson said.

"When (teachers) can make $10-15,000 more in a neighboring district, that's hard to compete with," he said.

The salary range for teachers in Tri-Creek School Corp. is $44,000-78,320, according to the district's collective bargaining agreement. For comparison, the adjacent Crown Point Community School Corp.'s teacher salary range is $51,000-90,935, and Hanover Community School Corp.'s teacher salary range is $47,000-76,619, according to their respective collective bargaining agreements.

The third item is programming, Anderson said.

"When the state redid its funding formula in 2015, school districts had to cut back on programming items that have negatively impacted teaching and learning," he said. "We're at a point where in order to remain competitive, for our kids to really live up to our potential, we need to bring back some of those."

Anderson explained that the school cut some instructional coaches, technology programs, school resource officers and behavioral intervention programs.

Anderson hopes that even people who don't have children in the district will still support this. He pointed out that quality of schools affects home values, the district is one of the biggest employers in the area and its students regularly do community service locally.

"It's much bigger than 'do I support the schools because I have kids or grandkids in them,'" Anderson said. "It's supporting your local schools."

Gallery: Lowell High School commencement Lowell High School graduation ceremony Lowell High School graduation ceremony Lowell High School graduation ceremony Lowell High School graduation ceremony Lowell High School graduation ceremony Lowell High School graduation ceremony Lowell High School graduation ceremony Lowell High School graduation ceremony Lowell High School graduation ceremony Lowell High School graduation ceremony Lowell High School graduation ceremony Lowell High School graduation ceremony Lowell High School graduation ceremony Lowell High School graduation ceremony Lowell High School graduation ceremony Lowell High School graduation ceremony Lowell High School graduation ceremony Lowell High School graduation ceremony Lowell High School graduation ceremony Lowell High School graduation ceremony