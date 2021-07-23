 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two non-COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held at Merrillville schools in September
alert urgent

Two non-COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held at Merrillville schools in September

Mass vaccination clinic held at Merrillville High School

Lake County Health Department RN Gail Dedrick administers a COVID-19 vaccine Saturday at Merrillville High School.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — There will be two immunization clinics at Merrillville schools this fall, open to anyone. 

The Indiana Immunization Coalition will hold clinics from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Merrillville High School and Merrillville Intermediate School. According to a news release from the Merrillville Community School Corp., children do not need to be students to be vaccinated at these clinics. 

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

However, these clinics come in time for families to meet the district's vaccine deadline of Sept. 18. 

The coalition will vaccinate people with all Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended vaccines, but a refusal for a specific vaccine can be submitted 48 hours prior to the clinic via email to clinic@vaccinateindiana.org or phone 317-628-7116. Vaccines that may be administered include DTaP/Tdap, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, HiB, Polio, Rotavirus, Influenza, MMR, Human Papilloma Virus, Meningitis and Varicella.

These will not be COVID-19 vaccine clinics. 

All forms of insurance are accepted by the coalition, and the release said there is no cost for those without insurance — except for the Shingles vaccine.

Online registration is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. The clinic could be canceled, though, without a minimum number of online registrants. 

Parents should register online at patients.vaxcare.com/registration and enter code IN65942. A screening questionnaire is available on the MCSC website, www.mvsc.k12.in.us, that can be completed in advance to save time.

People can call or text 317-628-7116 for more information.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fire crews narrowly escapes fast-moving Tamarak Fire

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

AnnMarie Hilton is an education reporter for The Times. She grew up in a Chicago suburb and studied journalism at Northwestern University. Before coming to The Times, she worked as a business reporter in Wisconsin.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts