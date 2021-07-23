Two non-COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held at Merrillville schools in September

MERRILLVILLE — There will be two immunization clinics at Merrillville schools this fall, open to anyone.

The Indiana Immunization Coalition will hold clinics from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Merrillville High School and Merrillville Intermediate School. According to a news release from the Merrillville Community School Corp., children do not need to be students to be vaccinated at these clinics.

However, these clinics come in time for families to meet the district's vaccine deadline of Sept. 18.

The coalition will vaccinate people with all Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended vaccines, but a refusal for a specific vaccine can be submitted 48 hours prior to the clinic via email to clinic@vaccinateindiana.org or phone 317-628-7116. Vaccines that may be administered include DTaP/Tdap, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, HiB, Polio, Rotavirus, Influenza, MMR, Human Papilloma Virus, Meningitis and Varicella.

These will not be COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

All forms of insurance are accepted by the coalition, and the release said there is no cost for those without insurance — except for the Shingles vaccine.