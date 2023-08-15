Two Northwest Indiana teachers are finalists for the state’s top teacher award.
Allison Florek of Crown Point Community Schools, and Matt Thomas of Valparaiso Community Schools were part of the top 25 finalists for the 2024 Indiana Teacher of the Year award, which was announced on Friday.
Florek is an English teacher at Crown Point High School, while Thomas is an English teacher at Valparaiso High School.
CPHS principal Russ Marcinek said they were thrilled but not surprised with Florek being a finalist.
“Ali exemplifies what it means to be a teacher and mentor. Her passion for education and helping students grow and succeed is something we see at CPHS each day,” Marcinek said.
VCS Superintendent Jim McCall called Thomas’s recognition by the state a testament to his dedication and commitment to his students.