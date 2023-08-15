Two Northwest Indiana teachers are finalists for the state’s top teacher award.

Allison Florek of Crown Point Community Schools, and Matt Thomas of Valparaiso Community Schools were part of the top 25 finalists for the 2024 Indiana Teacher of the Year award, which was announced on Friday.

Florek is an English teacher at Crown Point High School, while Thomas is an English teacher at Valparaiso High School.

CPHS principal Russ Marcinek said they were thrilled but not surprised with Florek being a finalist.

“Ali exemplifies what it means to be a teacher and mentor. Her passion for education and helping students grow and succeed is something we see at CPHS each day,” Marcinek said.

VCS Superintendent Jim McCall called Thomas’s recognition by the state a testament to his dedication and commitment to his students.

“Students have cited his engaging lessons, unmatched energy and genuine care for them as people when explaining why Mr. Thomas stands out,” McCall said.

Each year, locally recognized teachers of the year are encouraged to apply for the statewide award.

The most recent Northwest Indiana teacher to win the Indiana Teacher of the Year award was in 2018, when Jerome Flewelling, a science teacher at CPHS, won.

This year’s winner will be announced later this fall.

