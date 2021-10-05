Two Region colleges land $5 million federal grants

The U.S. Department of Education has awarded grants totaling $5 million each over five years to Calumet College of St. Joseph and Indiana University Northwest to enhance opportunities for Hispanic students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM).

Records show more than 26% of students at the Catholic university in Whiting have a Hispanic background. The grant aims to increase Hispanic enrollment in Calumet College's STEM programs through a variety of educational and community outreach programs.

Specifically, funding will be used to expand career services, internships and experiential learning opportunities in Northwest Indiana, including at local high schools and Ivy Tech Community College campuses, as well as to enrich bilingual services for families and extend support programs for first-year students.

"As Calumet College celebrates our 70th anniversary of serving the Calumet Region, we are thrilled to have this chance to improve life for students, their families, and the community," said CCSJ President Amy McCormack.