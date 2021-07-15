Union Township School Corp. using federal funds to install touchless faucets, toilets

VALPARAISO — Wearing face masks will be recommended, but optional for students at Union Township School Corp. next school year.

According to the district's Return to Learn plan on its website, students will learn in person unless staffing can't be maintained or the health department advises a closure. Similarly, masks will be optional in school and at extracurricular activities unless state or local health officials direct otherwise.

However, some mitigation strategies prompted by the pandemic will continue, such as reduced capacity at lunch tables and increased cleaning of high-touch surfaces. The plan says hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette will be taught and encouraged.

When it comes to contact tracing, the quarantining policy is different for people who are vaccinated and those who aren't. Vaccinated people won't have to quarantine, as well as those who have tested positive in the past three months, unless symptomatic.

Close contacts who are symptomatic may return after 14 days with no symptoms and 24 hours without a fever. For non-vaccinated close contacts who are asymptomatic, the timeline to return depends on a negative test, but they may return to all prior activities after 15 days.