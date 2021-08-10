UPDATE: Valpo men's hoops coach Matt Lottich says move to Beacons right decision at right time

VALPARAISO — Go Beacons!

On Tuesday, Valparaiso University announced its new nickname: the Valpo Beacons.

Accompanied by imagery of a lighthouse, VU President José Padilla said in a news release the new nickname connects to the school's motto, "In Thy Light We see Light," and represents the community in many ways.

"We are beacons of light and hope in our communities," he said in the release. "We are beacons of change on campus, in our region and in our country. We are beacons of knowledge for our students’ academic, social and spiritual growth. Above all, we are beacons of God’s light around the world."

Choosing Beacons came after a monthslong process with nearly 1,000 suggestions and input from dozens of students, student-athletes, faculty, staff and alumni. Through that process, two themes emerged: honoring the university's history and character and emphasizing the light graduates shine after they leave VU, the release said.

"Beacon" has other ties to the school, having been the title of the yearbook for the last 80 years and the name of the newest residence hall. The new nickname honors the university's past, present and future, the release said.