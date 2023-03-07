MERRILLVILLE — It's National School Breakfast Week, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and this year's theme for the week is "Dig Into School Breakfast."

The USDA's Food and Nutrition Service Midwest Regional Office recognizes March 6-10 as a time to emphasize the benefits of schools offering breakfast. According to the USDA, research shows children are getting their healthiest meals at school, and children who eat breakfast have improved moods and increased alertness throughout the morning.

To celebrate this, the Midwest regional administrator for the USDA's Food and Nutrition Service, Vista Suarez Fletcher, will join students at Merrillville High School and Homer Iddings Elementary School.

"USDA believes that a healthier future for our country starts with our children," Fletcher said. "And the School Breakfast Program plays a critical role in building a brighter, healthier future for America’s children. A healthy school breakfast is a great way for kids to start their day for energy and academic success — and we’re thankful to our child nutrition partners who are helping to provide healthy well-balanced meals to kids across the region and our great nation."

