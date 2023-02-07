VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso chapter of the American Association of University Women is seeking applications for its annual scholarship.

Applicants must be female, at least 25 years old, possess a high school diploma or GED, have financial need, and reside, work or attend school in Porter County. The applications must be submitted online at aauwvalparaiso.org by March 31 to be considered. Applications are judged based on academic achievement, financial need, leadership, community service and self-reliance.

"We are more or less searching for a woman who is a nontraditional student," Annette Kulmatycki, with the AAUW chapter, said. "We're trying to help someone who is trying to get back on their feet maybe or redirect their life."

Kulmatycki said that the group has not yet determined how much money it is giving away and that it depends on what the group has available, but in the past, it's given away as much as $3,000. She also said the group may decide to split that money between any number of recipients; previously, there have been two to four recipients.

AAUW is an organization of more than 170,000 members and supporters that seeks to promote equity for women and girls, lifelong education and positive societal change. The Valparaiso affiliate was established in 1930 and has been active in the Porter County community ever since.

The AAUW Calumet branch is also offering a similar scholarship with applications due March 3 at calumet-in.aauw.net/2023-calumet-aauw-scholarship.