VALPARAISO — In a search for the next Valparaiso School Board member, the Valparaiso City Council interviewed five candidates Monday evening.

Valparaiso Community Schools is unique from many other school boards in that its board its appointed by the council rather than elected by voters.

Karl Cender, a CPA and financial consultant, was the first candidate interviewed. Cender has prior experience on the school board, having served from 2010-2022. He served as board president in 2021. In the interview, Cender was asked to address why he stepped down in 2022.

"We were going through a lengthy process with the referendum and I thought if we get this passed, it might be good to take a break," he said, referring to a tax increase approved by voters in May 2022. "Its been good to have a year off just to refocus a little bit. I fully enjoyed my time on the school board. I do care deeply about our community and our schools, I believe, are an essential part of our community. So if I can use my gifts and talent to help further our school system, I believe I'm helping to further the community."

Cender stressed that his finance experience, which often revolved around consulting for local governments, will be an asset to the district.

"Especially in this time we're in," he said. "We all hear rumblings that the economy is getting a little bit soft and we may have to make some adjustments in the future."

The second candidate, Ashley Kruse, who works in IT, said what makes her unique is that she is a millennial.

"Millennials consist of approximately 40% of Valparaiso's adult population," she said. "It's our children that are currently and going to be populating our schools for the next 10-20 years, yet we have no representation on the school board. ... Now, I'm not saying that this is the only reason you should choose me. I feel I have great qualifications, and I bring some great skills and abilities to the table that will compliment our current board nicely, but what I am saying is that representation matters and the life experiences and the perspectives of this demographic are unique and they're important."

She pointed out that millennials, having gone through school during the Columbine High School massacre and 9/11 are particularly concerned about safety. She also said that having grown up alongside the boom of internet, her generation is uniquely attuned to technology's impact on education. And she said millennials bring the unique perspective of having grown up amidst the Great Recession and its impact on education.

Kruse also spoke about her experience in IT and how she could improve the district's technology systems. Kruse has children attending VCS schools.

"I am someone who is committed to education not just as a policy issue but as a personal value," she said. "I personally believe education is one of the greatest equalizers of opportunity that there is."

The third applicant was Clay Patton, an attorney who stressed his experience in local government management. He also spoke about his family's connection to the district.

"My youngest is in eighth grade," he said. "When she walks through the doors of Valparaiso High School next fall, she will be the 14th member of my immediate family to be a student at Valparaiso High School."

Although he acknowledged he hadn't regularly attended board meetings before like some of the other candidates, he claimed he reviewed the past five years of meeting minutes this past weekend. He said he'd take a more hands off approachwhen working with administration.

"The board meets once a month," he said. "Those administrators are working 40, 50, 60 hours a week and they know what's going on. Let the administration do the day-to-day. The board's rule is oversight and to be contacted by community members and get feedback where feedback is needed and to sometimes ask the tough questions."

The fourth candidate was Alison Quackenbush, who runs Quackenbush Consulting. She described herself as a community organizer.

"This is the first time I've ever actually put my name in the hat," she said. "All my volunteerism to date has just been grassroots. This actually feels much more official."

Like Patton, Quackenbush stressed that she has children in the district. She has two sons that currently attend Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

"I think that is probably one of the more important criteria," she said. "Because out current school board right now — and the reason I was moved to put my name in there — doesn't have a lot of actual fresh faces or people who have current kids in school."

Another reason she applied for the position is that she is a former teacher. She taught middle school science, social sciences and health. She attended Naperville, Illinois schools, which she called "one of the greatest districts in the country." She said she hopes her children are able to say the same thing when they graduate Valparaiso High.

The final candidate was Curtiss Strietelmeier, a public sector funding strategist at CDW.

"I've probably been to a couple hundred school board meetings in my life," he said, explaining that his job requires him to. "With the Valparaiso school district, I will say, I have not done a lot with the school board themself because honestly I haven't had a reason to. With my kids, I trust the school board. They do a great job."

Strietelmeier cited four main strengths: his connection to the district — he has a wife that works for VCS and children attending the schools — the fact that he's a former educator, his job — where he advises school districts on financial matters — and his ability to see things with both a national and local viewpoint.

"The superintendent, in my view, is the CEO of a very large company," he said. "As a school board, we hired him to do that role. He is there to take care of day-to-day duties. he has responsibilities that go along with that school. We have to allow him to do his job. The last thing we need to be doing as a group is over there micromanaging and second guessing what his decisions are."

The City Council will hold a second round of interviews open to the public May 15 at 6 p.m. at Valparaiso City Hall.

PHOTOS: Holcomb visits Valparaiso High School to celebrate its football state championship Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Rep. Ed Soliday visit Valparaiso High School Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Rep. Ed Soliday visit Valparaiso High School Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Rep. Ed Soliday visit Valparaiso High School Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Rep. Ed Soliday visit Valparaiso High School Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Rep. Ed Soliday visit Valparaiso High School Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Rep. Ed Soliday visit Valparaiso High School Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Rep. Ed Soliday visit Valparaiso High School Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Rep. Ed Soliday visit Valparaiso High School Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Rep. Ed Soliday visit Valparaiso High School Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Rep. Ed Soliday visit Valparaiso High School