VALPARAISO — At Valparaiso High School’s 150th commencement ceremony, the new graduates were told they’re taking different paths, but they’ll all end up right where they belong.

The 450-plus graduates took different paths through their education to get where they were Wednesday night, but they all ended up “exactly where we needed to be,” commencement speaker Henna Patheja said — on metal folding chairs in the main gymnasium.

The ceremony, intended to be at the football field, was moved inside because of inclement weather.

“Although we all walked the same halls, we each had a unique experience,” Patheja said.

Principal Virginia Tobon told the graduates that 86.45% of them were headed to college or trade school, 5.4% to the armed forces, 4.2% straight into the workforce, and 4% “are waiting to see where life takes you.”

As the graduates head in different directions, Tobon urged them to stay connected.

Patheja echoed that sentiment: “We are a family that will continue to celebrate each other for years to come. Valpo may not be a hub of excitement, but it is a place of beauty that we get to call home.”

Tobon offered a long list of achievements during academic and athletic competitions during the graduates’ senior year. “I believe people from across the state definitely know We Are Valpo,” she said.

Patheja said she “will miss so much about Valparaiso High School. I will miss running in a sea of green and swinging ponytails,” referring to girls cross country meets.

Among other things she will miss is making up jingles to help with calculus lessons.

Fellow commencement speaker Carter DeVries also recounted his classmates' school careers and life lessons learned along the way. “Procrastinating study only works if you’re really good at it,” he said.

Tobon rewound the clock to their preschool days, when they took a scary step into the unknown. “Letting go was difficult for your parents and guardians as well,” she said.

Football coach William Marshall also spoke of the seniors’ early years, joking that kindergarten was “the best three years of my life.”

DeVries fast-forwarded to their senior year: “Senioritis came out of nowhere, just like COVID did.”

Marshall urged the graduates to learn from their past.

The football team’s state championship came not just from luck but from putting forth daily effort, he said. “Prepare like never before for the person you have only dreamed of becoming.”

He also cautioned them against negativity bias: “We remember traumatic events better than we do positive ones. Gratitude amplifies feelings of happiness. We are blessed in our own ways beyond measure, but are you able to see it?”

Marshall also urged the graduates to be brave. The biggest regrets stem from inaction, not actions, he said.

“When you focus on not making mistakes, you won’t make a difference,” he said.

DeVries offered his own wisdom. “You are the author now,” he said. “You are in control of your story. Be creative. Jump from page to page.”

Superintendent James McCall said the graduates’ educators focused on preparing students for the paths ahead rather than preparing the path.

“Draw strength from all your experiences and from the people and community all around you,” he urged.

“Seniors, we believe in you,” Tobon said.

