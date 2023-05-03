VALPARAISO — To honor those who have served in the U.S. armed forces, Valparaiso High School unveiled its VHS Military Hall of Honor in a ceremony Wednesday morning attended by veterans and service members from the community.

"Anyone travelling through our little vale of paradise will stop in awe and take note of the first-class buildings allowing first-class teachers to instruct first-class students in a first-class community," Valparaiso Superintendent Jim McCall said during the dedication ceremony. "I consider the Military Hall of Honor to be a true coup de grace for those efforts."

The hall, which occupies a section of the lower level at VHS, includes a list of names of alumni who have served in the armed forces, categorized by which branch they served in and accompanied by the year they graduated from high school. The tribute also includes an American flag that was once flown above the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. as well as photos of military members in action and a quote from the official military oath.

"You see, a public school's original purpose was to prepare an educated citizenry for democratic participation," McCall said. "Manifested today, albeit in a different context, we seek to prepare our students for any and all of the three E's."

Those "three E's," he explained, are enrollment in higher education, employment in the trades or business, and finally, enlistment in the military.

"In Valparaiso and NWI, the first two E's often overshadow the last," McCall continued. "However, that does not mean that enlistment is any less important or critical to our mission and to our society. In fact, it is altogether fitting and proper that this exhibit serves to honor those VHS graduates who have taken the oath in service of our country and inspire those who now walk its halls."

The superintendent said that for him, two men in particular inspired this initiative: the late Ric Frataccia, former director of elementary education for Valparaiso Community Schools and a proud U.S. Army veteran; and the late Myron Knauff, former assistant superintendent, principal at Flint Lake Elementary School and a U.S. Navy veteran.

"These two men may have served in different branches, but they were definitely brothers-in-arms in the fight on behalf of the youth of Valparaiso," McCall said.

Valparaiso resident Brock Gonzales, who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1986 to 2011, at times in Iraq, came to the ceremony Monday and thought it was "excellent." He liked that the school seems to be encouraging students to consider the military.

"It gives kids an opportunity to go elsewhere," he said. "See the world."

Gonzales hopes that those students are also encouraged to then take advantage of everything the military has to offer.

"If I could do it over again, yeah, I'd go to a lot more places overseas," he said. "Not that I haven't been overseas, but for instance, Kadena in Okinawa, I'd have gone there or Germany."

Most of all, he said it's great to see the military represented in the local high school.

VHS Athletic Director Stacy Adams was at the ceremony and said it was "awesome" to see names of former students he recognized.

"This is one of the ways they can leave their mark on the school in a positive way," he said. "That's for sure."

The school is still adding names to the wall and is asking anyone that is or knows a VHS alumni that served to send in a submission. Information on how to do that is available online at www.valparaisohigh.valpo.k12.in.us/apps/pages/vhsmilitaryhallofhonor.

"Traditionally VHS means Valparaiso High School," McCall said. "But now, from this day forward, everyone will know it also stands for valor, honor, service."

