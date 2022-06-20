Valparaiso High School students can now earn credit by volunteering

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso High School will allow students to get credits toward graduation by completing community service, the school board approved Thursday.

The course allows students to earn two high school credits for completion of approved projects or volunteer service that relates to a course in which the student is enrolled or intends to enroll.

For each student who wishes to earn credit under this law, the student, a teacher or a community or volunteer service organization must submit an application to the high school principal. It must include the name of the community service organization or volunteer service organization that the student intends to assist and the name, address and telephone number of the director or supervisor of the community service organization.

The application must also include the nature of the community service or volunteer service performed by the student with a certification that the service performed is voluntary. It must state the total number of hours the student intends to serve during the school year.

In addition, the application must include a written statement by the student’s director or supervisor certifying that the application is an accurate reflection of student expectations and the community service or volunteer service organization’s need for the student service.

The application must also include a description of the educational or career exploration that benefits the student and school, the service and benefit the organization will gain, the description of how community or volunteer service relates to a course in which the student is enrolled, the manner and frequency the student will be evaluated and the name of the certified school employee who will be responsible for monitoring and evaluating the student’s activity and performance.

In other business, the school board also approved a proposal to replace defective chilled water coils at VHS, which are typically used to cool or remove moisture from the air.

The process will cost $66,900.

The board also decided not to award a contract to any bidders regarding miscellaneous work at several elementary schools. Todd Van Keppel, director of buildings and grounds, said the prices were all higher than expected due to manpower availability, equipment procurement and competition throughout the state.

Keppel said they should reject the bids for two schools but should advertise for Thomas Jefferson Middle School, as the work needed there is more crucial.

The board also has a new schedule proposed for the remainder of the year. The next meeting is July 28, according to Superintendent Jim McCall. While the general schedule of the third Thursday of the month remains the same, several dates may change.

This was also school board member Karl Cender's last meeting. He was honored by McCall.

"Karl has been a tremendous, steady hand for Valparaiso Community Schools," McCall said.

Several school board members echoed the sentiment and provided him with a gift.

"He's just a good person," school board member Rob Behrend said. "I can't thank Karl enough. We are going to miss you."

Cender then expressed his thanks for the opportunity.

"I have enjoyed working in this role," Cender said. "To the Valparaiso community and constituents, thank you for always supporting our schools."

