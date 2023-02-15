VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University's Master of Business Administration has been ranked fifth on The Princeton Review's 2023 national Best Green MBA list.
The ranking is based on how students feel their program is preparing them to address environmental, sustainability and social responsibility issues in their careers post-graduation.
"We are proud of our Green MBA ranking," said Niclas Erhardt, dean of the College of Business.
"It demonstrates that we are living our mission through a triple-bottom-line mindset, where sustainable business practices is a cornerstone of what we do at our College of Business."
Atop the 2023 list is the Sustainability MBA program at Bard College in New York, followed by the University of Vermont-Burlington, Cornell University and University of Oregon-Eugene.
Rounding out the top 10: Yale University, San Francisco State University, University of Notre Dame, American University and University of Denver.
