VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University's Master of Business Administration Program was ranked fifth on The Princeton Review's 2023 national "Best Green MBA" list.

The ranking is based on how students feel their program is preparing them to address environmental, sustainability and social responsibility issues in their careers post-graduation, according to The Princeton Review.

"We are proud of our Green MBA ranking," said Niclas Erhardt, dean of the College of Business.

"It demonstrates that we are living our mission through a triple-bottom-line mindset, where sustainable business practices is a cornerstone of what we do at our College of Business," Erhardt said.

Atop the 2023 list was the Sustainability MBA program at Bard College in New York. Also ranking above VU were the University of Vermont at No. 2, Cornell University at No. 3 and University of Oregon at No. 4.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun Blowing hearts of glass in Valparaiso Blowing hearts of glass in Valparaiso Blowing hearts of glass in Valparaiso Blowing hearts of glass in Valparaiso 021123-spt-gbk-lc_1 021123-spt-gbk-lc_2 021123-spt-gbk-lc_5 021123-spt-gbk-lc_3 021123-spt-gbk-lc_9 021123-spt-gbk-val_7 021123-spt-gbk-val_8 021123-spt-gbk-val_5 021123-spt-gbk-val_1 Agday.JPG Portage at Chesterton boys basketball Portage at Chesterton boys basketball Portage at Chesterton boys basketball 021123-spt-bbk-lap-mer_1 021123-spt-bbk-lap-mer_2 021123-spt-bbk-lap-mer_3 021123-spt-bbk-lap-mer_9 Enchanted Backpack delivers school supplies to Franklin Elementary Disney trip a sweet reward for Girl Scout cookie sales Disney trip a sweet reward for Girl Scout cookie sales Girl Scouts sell cookies Deep River Park employees tap trees for syrup Deep River Park employees tap trees for syrup Deep River Park employees tap trees for syrup Gallery HTML code