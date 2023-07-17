VALPARAISO — Valparaiso Police is conducting training exercises at Flint Lake Elementary during the next two weeks.
The police training will take place from 1 to 9 p.m. on July 17, 18, 24 and 25.
The training is in conjunction with Valparaiso Community Schools and will consist of multiple exercises of emergency responses to an active threat, according to Capt. Joe Hall.
There will be an increased number of police cars in the area, and police-related activities inside the school, according to a press release.
Valparaiso Police ask the public not to be alarmed by the training drills, as emergency services will be aware of the drills taking place.
Valparaiso Community Schools faced multiple threats directed at Valparaiso High School in January that resulted in multiple lockdowns and early dismissals. A 16-year-old boy from Ohio was ultimately arrested in connection with the threats.
