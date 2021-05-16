Valparaiso University always 'home' for 2021 graduates

To graduates receiving bachelor’s degrees in arts and sciences, he said, “We taught you more than facts and figures. We gave you a final coat of polish that is the liberal arts.”

Critical thinking skills will give the new grads the flexibility and nimbleness they will need to navigate an average of 10 to 12 job changes over their careers, Padilla said.

“I look forward to seeing you on TV in 20 years if I’m still around,” talking about scientific breakthroughs, he told graduates who received bachelor of science degrees.

Padilla sent the grads into the world to preach the gospel of VU. “Go out and spread this gospel of this small and mighty miracle,” he said. “Tell people what it did for you, how it changed your lives.”

As they leave VU’s campus, the graduates won’t lose their connection to the university, he stressed. “We’re connected to your hip for the rest of your lives because we have a vested interest in the rest of your lives.”

“You can always call Valpo your home,” Alumni Association President Chelsea Gordon, a 2016 graduate, told the newly minted alumni. “Wear your Valpo apparel, and proudly fly that Valpo flag."

Sunday’s graduates cited a variety of reasons for attending VU.