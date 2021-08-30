Valparaiso University closing Confucius Institute

The CIVU building was vandalized after that investigation was announced, according to Padilla.

"We will be ever vigilant to protect our (Asian Pacific Islander) community from verbal, physical and online attacks," the letter said. "We cannot allow to occur again what happened to Asian-Americans as a result of accusations made during the COVID-19 crisis."

Padilla's letter said CIVU has aimed to help Northwest Indiana citizens learn about Chinese music since it opened in 2008. The institute is supported by the Confucius Institute Headquarters in Beijing. The local institute is co-run by Valparaiso University and Zhejiang University of Technology.

Valparaiso's contract with Zhejiang stipulates a six-month notice for the closure. On Friday, Provost Eric Johnson and Padilla spoke with leadership at Zhejiang University about the decision, and they were "understanding and accepting," the letter said.

The financial risk of potentially losing DOE funding is presumably what led more than 80 other universities across the country to close their Confucius Institutes, the letter said. Only 38 institutions remain in the U.S., but eight are reportedly scheduled to close in the near future. VU's is the only remaining one in Indiana.