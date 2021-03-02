Valparaiso University going to remote learning, limiting group activities on campus

VALPARAISO — Citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Valparaiso University announced it is going to remote learning and greatly limiting in-person activities on campus through March 14.

"The health and safety of the Valparaiso University campus and community is our highest priority, and we continue to monitor updates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic," the school said.

"Residence halls and dining facilities will remain open during this period of remote learning," according to the university.

Laboratory sections for classes will not meet, but students can use those lab spaces on campus for classwork, the school said.

"All events will be moved online, including student-led tours through the Office of Admission," the announcement said. "Chapel services will be available online. All in-person Recreational Sports activities are canceled, and the student recreational center will be closed."

In-person group meetings with more than two to four people are prohibited, as are study groups of more than two at the Christopher Center.