Valparaiso University going to remote learning, limiting group activities on campus

VALPARAISO — Citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Valparaiso University announced it is going to remote learning and greatly limiting in-person activities on campus through March 14.
"The health and safety of the Valparaiso University campus and community is our highest priority, and we continue to monitor updates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic," the school said.
"Residence halls and dining facilities will remain open during this period of remote learning," according to the university.
Laboratory sections for classes will not meet, but students can use those lab spaces on campus for classwork, the school said.
"All events will be moved online, including student-led tours through the Office of Admission," the announcement said. "Chapel services will be available online. All in-person Recreational Sports activities are canceled, and the student recreational center will be closed."
In-person group meetings with more than two to four people are prohibited, as are study groups of more than two at the Christopher Center.
"Continue to follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for face coverings including updated guidance to improve fit and use layers, physical distancing, washing your hands, and disinfecting surfaces," the university said.
Students who test positive for the coronavirus are required to work with the University Student Health Center to quarantine. Faculty and staff should report positive tests to the human resources department.
"The University will continue to conduct surveillance testing, perform contact tracing, monitor metrics on campus and in the community and work with local, state, and federal health agencies on future determinations and guidelines," the school said.