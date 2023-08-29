Valparaiso University has been selected as a partner in a project with the Pennsylvania-based company Advanced Cooling Technologies to improve the ability to effectively store solar energy, according to a press release.

The project centers around concentrated solar power, a process that involves thousands of mirrors focusing sunlight on a single point and running sand through the light. Boards are used to slow down the sand so it is able to heat up.

The issue with these boards is they do not tend to last long because of how hot the light can get. The sunlight can reach temperatures of 1,400 degrees and above.

Advanced Cooling Technologies is being tasked with designing and producing new prototype boards. Once the prototype boards are made, they will be tested in Valparaiso University's solar energy research facility. The university will also serve in a consulting role for the company.

Luke Venstron and Peter Krenzke, professors and researchers in mechanical engineering, will lead the university's efforts.

"The goal for this project is to make concentrated solar with the end goal of producing electricity better," said Venstron.

The pair have spent the last couple of years researching how to store solar energy at a large-scale level. Earlier this year, they announced a breakthrough in their research efforts, storing energy for three years and releasing it with almost no loss.

The project will be funded by a Department of Energy grant. The amount of the grant is $200,000, with Valparaiso University receiving around $25,000 of it.

PHOTOS: Sen. Todd Young visits Valparaiso University