 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Valparaiso University receives $75K to promote literacy education

  • 0
Valparaiso University development arm sells building to game accessory maker

The Valparaiso University campus is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University is receiving a $75,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Education as part of an initiative aimed at increasing literacy education, the university announced Tuesday morning.

The university plans to use a majority of that money to create a new Center for Literacy on campus, which will teach undergraduate education students the principles behind the "Science of Reading," a set of researched teaching practices that have been proven to be highly effective in literacy education. The hope is that when those students graduate, they will enter the teaching profession equipped with the skills to effectively teach the next generation to read.

Valparaiso University president Jose Padilla presents the MLK Community Drum Major Instinct Award to state Sen. Eddie Melton of Gary during a MLK Day Celebration.

"We’re already doing this work," said Benjamin Boche, assistant professor of education. "We're already an evidence-based practice institution. We’ve been teaching Science of Reading in our undergraduate program, so it’s a natural fit. It's also a way to expand our outreach and reemphasize our focus."

People are also reading…

In addition to creating the Center for Literacy, the university said it will be using funds to support a needs assessment of recent graduates, assess how the Science of Reading has been implemented at local schools and allow faculty to visit similar literacy centers across the country to learn about best practices.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sen. Warnock: Deal-maker, yet party loyalist

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts