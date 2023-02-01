Valparaiso University receives $75K to promote literacy education

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University is receiving a $75,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Education as part of an initiative aimed at increasing literacy education, the university announced Tuesday morning.

The university plans to use a majority of that money to create a new Center for Literacy on campus, which will teach undergraduate education students the principles behind the "Science of Reading," a set of researched teaching practices that have been proven to be highly effective in literacy education. The hope is that when those students graduate, they will enter the teaching profession equipped with the skills to effectively teach the next generation to read.

"We’re already doing this work," said Benjamin Boche, assistant professor of education. "We're already an evidence-based practice institution. We’ve been teaching Science of Reading in our undergraduate program, so it’s a natural fit. It's also a way to expand our outreach and reemphasize our focus."

In addition to creating the Center for Literacy, the university said it will be using funds to support a needs assessment of recent graduates, assess how the Science of Reading has been implemented at local schools and allow faculty to visit similar literacy centers across the country to learn about best practices.

