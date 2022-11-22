Valparaiso University's VP of enrollment, marketing and communications resigns

VALPARAISO — Brian O'Rourke, Valparaiso University's vice president for enrollment, marketing and communications, is resigning, according to university officials.

Michael Fenton, spokesperson for the university said O'Rourke will stay on until April, and the university is in the beginning stages of its search for his replacement. Fenton said the university has discussed the opportunity with a small number of external candidates, primarily from Indiana and Illinois.

"I am looking to fill the position with someone who has demonstrated success in enrollment management at an institution of similar size and identity to Valparaiso University," University President José Padilla said in an emailed statement. "They must have experience in shoe-leather recruiting from the Midwest, be well-versed in undergraduate, transfer, and graduate admissions, and have a strong capacity to interpret and act upon the most modern data analytics available to enrollment management professionals. Our next vice president will be prepared to take on the challenges, build on the opportunities, and accelerate the momentum we have created in our ongoing recruitment efforts. They will bring creativity and energy to the role, and be fully committed to Valpo and the goals outlined in our new strategic plan.”

The resignation comes in the wake of declining enrollment and multiple degree programs shuttering, both of which predate O'Rourke, who took over the role in June 2021, but were ever-present during his tenure.

Valparaiso University's student population was 2,964 at the start of the fall 2022 semester, according to data available on the university's website. This was a slight increase over fall 2021 when the university had a student population of 2,939, but overall, that number has been steadily falling since fall 2015, when it stood at 4,544.

Valparaiso's retention rate for first year students returning in 2021 was 77.3%, according to university data. That's the lowest it's been since at least 1991, the earliest data the university provides.

Additionally, the university has discontinued a number of degree programs in order to cut costs, including its secondary education major, theater major and minor, Chinese minor, French major, Greek and Roman studies major and minor, and it's law school, according to previous reporting from The Times.

In the face of these challenges, Padilla launched a new strategic plan for the university earlier this fall.

That plan includes increasing enrollment via programs like Access College, which offers students a two-year associate's degree that officials hope will encourage students to continue onto a four-year degree; increasing its online education department; and becoming accredited as a Hispanic Serving Institution under the Higher Education Act, a move officials hope will attract Hispanic students.

The plan also calls for increased revenue, which the university hopes to accomplish by increasing net tuition revenue per student by 10% over five years; selling off non-core properties; and more aggressively seeking donations to its endowment.

O'Rourke did not respond to The Times' invitation to comment for this story.