Valpo astronomer to study white dwarf supernovae with the Hubble Space Telescope

VALPARAISO — As a star ages and grows in the depths of space, its outer layers expand farther out through its solar system until eventually, those outer layers are shed off and what's left is the really hot and dense core of the star. That core is what astronomers call a white dwarf.

Normally, white dwarfs are in the final stages of their lives as stars. They'll stay white dwarfs as they slowly cool off in space forever. However, that changes when another star enters the picture. Binary systems are when a white dwarf and another star are orbiting each other. If a white dwarf is part of a binary system and is able to gain mass from another star, then the white dwarf can no longer support itself against gravity and explodes as a supernova, the kind you see in the beautiful images released by NASA and other space organizations.

That's according to astronomer and Valparaiso University professor Todd Hillwig, who is part of an international team of scientists that, thanks to a $73,000 grant from the Space Telescope Science Institute, will use the Edwin Hubble Space Telescope to study these white dwarfs.

The team is made up of 16 astronomers from universities across the world, including from Germany, Brazil and Spain. Hillwig explained that Hubble, because it is outside the Earth's atmosphere, allows them to view these dwarf planets through ultraviolet light, which is normally filtered out by the planet's ozone layer.

The project is what's called a treasury program, meaning all data it collects from Hubble will become immediately available to any scientist to examine.

Every member of the team is studying a different aspect of the data. Hillwig is studying these binary systems, the ones that sometimes create supernovae.

"Those types of supernovas are why we know now that the universe is accelerating in its expansion," he said. "So we've known for about 100 years now that the universe is expanding. It's getting bigger. Only about 20 years ago did we learn that it's actually moving faster as it expands."

Hillwig said this discovery was "bizarre" to astronomers.

"Gravity tells us that if it's expanding it should be slowing down," he continued. "Like if you throw a ball into the air, it should go up and stop and fall back. So if gravity is there, and we know it is, then as it's expanding, gravity should be acting against that to slow it down. But instead it's speeding up, which tells us there has to be something else in the universe that's causing that."

The force that's causing the expansion of the universe is called dark energy, Hillwig said, and scientists have "no idea what it is."

"We know it's there," he said. "The reason we know that is that it was originally discovered using these white dwarf supernovae and looking at large distances in the universe. And the great thing about them is because there's this specific mass limit and if a white dwarf reaches this mass limit, it explodes."

That means every exploding white dwarf basically looks the same, Hellwig explained. Because of that, scientists can use the brightness of a star to tell how far away it is and measure distance, which tells them the supernovae are accelerating outward. Still, Hillwig said, there's a lot scientists don't understand about these white dwarf supernovae.

"We know that they originate in these binary systems," he said. "That's about where we're at right now."

They don't understand the mechanism with which this process works, Hillwig explained. To understand more about that as well as other things, this team is going to point the telescope at 100 different white dwarf systems. That process already began in October and will continue until this coming October. After that, Hillwig, a group of his students and the other researchers will spend three or more years examining the data they receive.

"The biggest thing right now is that we've been working for several decades now to take these binary systems, my collaborators and I, and understand them better," he said. "What's the mass of each star? What's the size of each star? How far apart are they? What are their temperatures? All that stuff put together is what helps us understand what types of these things will eventually lead to this white dwarf supernova."

Hillwig said the difficult physics required to answer these questions has for years been a limiting factor.

"Up until now, we just haven't had the computer power and ability to do it properly," he said. "So worst case scenario is all the models we've done for the past 20 years are kind of wrong. Not really, but maybe just wrong enough that we don't really understand what's going on. And so this project will actually help us understand: Are there things we don't understand currently?"

Hillwig said this is the beauty of science and the way our understanding of the universe is ever-evolving as new information is presented.