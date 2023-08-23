A Valparaiso High School teacher is a finalist for the 2024 Indiana Teacher of the Year award.

Matt Thomas, an English teacher at VHS, was part of the top 10 finalist for the award, which was released on Friday.

Valparaiso Community Schools Superintendent Jim McCall previously said Thomas's recognition by the state was a testament to his dedication and commitment to students.

Another Northwest Indiana teacher, Allison Florek of Crown Point High School, was part of the top 25 finalist for the state's top teacher award.

Each year, locally recognized teachers of the year are encouraged to apply for the Indiana Teacher of the Year award.

This year's winner will be announced later this fall.

