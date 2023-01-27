Valpo School Board addresses special-education changes

VALPARAISO — Almost two months after Porter County Educational Services announced sweeping changes to its special-education structure, the Valparaiso School Board discussed the change for the first time Thursday night.

In early December, PCES — a multidistrict cooperative that handles special education for seven school districts across the county, including Valparaiso Community Schools — announced a major overhaul in how staffing will be managed. Staffers who are employed, overseen and paid by PCES will, beginning in autumn 2023, fall under the umbrella of the district they operate in.

This means districts will begin hiring their own special-education teachers, handling oversight and paying them out of their own budgets rather than directing the money through PCES. The cooperative serves about 5,000 special-education students across 55 schools. Additionally, the Special Education Learning Facility, a dedicated campus in Valparaiso, serves 22 students with severe disabilities.

During Thursday's meeting, Superintendent Jim McCall called the change "a 360-degree overhaul." However, he said this doesn't mean that the districts won't continue to be partners. He said he wants Valparaiso to be a leader in the newly amended partnership.

"In Porter County we believe in the power of partnerships," he said. "As county seat, it's important to be a leader in the county and raise all boats."

PCES will continue operating speech and language programs, occupational therapy, physical therapy, prekindergarten and the Special Education Learning Facility.

"Most things need to evolve," McCall said. "We saw this as an opportunity to evolve."

He said many aspects of this restructuring are being worked out: "We are still in media res. We are still in the process."

McCall said 38 special-education teachers will become employees of VCS. Additionally, there will be a second round of hiring soon. He said the district will need at least six more full-time staff, but that number could rise as the new school year approaches.

"It's going to be more than a change in employment," he said. "It's going to be an evolution."

Still, McCall emphasized that these staffers have been valued by the district even before the restructuring.

"They have always been part of Valpo in everything but who signs the checks," he said.

He said because of these changes in employment, the district will be making administrative changes: Erin Hawkins, director of social emotional services, will be promoted beginning July 1 to assistant superintendent overseeing special education as well as her current departments. Chrissy Giraud, who is new to the district, will become the director of special-education services, effective July 1.

"It's important we have the proper support and oversight to make sure we're embedding a culture," McCall said. "We need someone with laser focus on special ed."

Both newly appointed administrators thanked the board and McCall for their confidence in them.

"I am beyond thrilled to join the VCS team and am excited to work with the board, staff and students this fall," Giraud said.

Board member Robert Behrend said he has "complete confidence" in Hawkins.

"I'm just so excited because I know the passion Dr. Hawkins has," he said. "Like anything else in life, you're only as good as your leader and I want to thank her for accepting the role and thank Dr. McCall for hiring her."

