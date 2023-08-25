VALPARISO — Valparaiso Community Schools is “strongly investigating” purchasing propane-powered school buses, according to the school district’s CFO.

Chief Financial Officer Jim Holifield laid out the district’s five-year bus replacement plan during a Thursday school board meeting. Five to seven buses would be replaced each year through 2028, with the annual cost ranging from around $788,000 to $1.1 million.

Holifeld told the board that under state guidelines, a school bus can only be replaced after 12 years unless a bus has constant mechanical issues or has high mileage.

According to the CFO, the school district is considering propane-powered buses because the cost to purchase them would be about the same or less than gas or diesel-powered vehicles with help from the government, the operating cost would be lower and the buses would be more environmentally friendly.

The school board is expected to vote on the bus replacement plan during its next meeting.

Holifeld also presented to the board the proposed 2024 VCS budget, advertised at just over $99 million. The board approved presentation of the proposed budget to the Valparaiso City Council.

A public hearing on the VCS budget will be held during the Sept. 11 council meeting. It will ultimately vote on the proposed budget on Oct. 9.

The certified VCS budget for 2023 was around $93 million.

The school board also approved nearly $7.8 million in contracts as part of the school district’s energy savings plan. It would see solar energy installed at Thomas Jefferson elementary and middle schools, and 8,000 light fixtures in nine buildings replaced with LED lights. The project would be financed over a 20-year lease and could see over $10 million in savings for VCS, according to a consultant. The apparent savings would be used to finance the lease.

The next VCS school board meeting will be on Sept. 28.