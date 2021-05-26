Valpo students will be back in the classroom full time this fall

McCall said about half of the students said they want to be remote next year because of the flexibility it offers and the other half want to avoid having to quarantine and the disruption that comes with it.

Nothing definitive was said about students being required to wear face masks next year. McCall said masks will still be part of summer school this year. The district receives guidance from state and local public health officials when it comes to masking, and McCall said he expects the guidance to evolve.

Many parents and community members who attended the in-person board meeting last Thursday evening said they want masks to be optional for their children. That meeting wasn't able to start because some people in attendance weren't wearing masks, as is required by the governor's executive order, which is why the meeting happened Wednesday instead.

McCall said 10 people submitted comments for the public comment portion of Wednesday's meeting. Those comments were shown briefly on the livestream but were not read aloud. McCall said most of the concerns and questions mentioned in the public comments were addressed in the meeting.