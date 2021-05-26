Valpo students will be back in the classroom full time this fall

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso Community Schools students will be back in the classroom five days a week in the upcoming school year.
The Board of School Trustees approved the district's Return to Learn plan at a virtual meeting Wednesday afternoon. The plan puts students of all grade levels in the classroom full time for the 2021-2022 school year, without any e-learning days. But students who need virtual learning will have options.
Superintendent Jim McCall said the district learned over the past year that in-person learning is the most effective and preferred model and that school is a safe place for students and teachers through layered mitigation strategies. Even over this school year, the district has seen the number of remote learners drop from about 1,500 to 750.
Students who pursue virtual learning next year will be able to enroll in EdOptions Academy through Edmentum. Through the program, they will have a dedicated Indiana-licensed educator provide live instruction at least twice a week. They will also be assigned a success coach through Valparaiso schools.
McCall said the Return to Learn plan was first announced at the board's April meeting and a town hall was held shortly after.
Following the town hall, McCall said the district opened enrollment for EdOptions Academy and had 28 students indicate they intend to be remote learners next school year. Of the 28, half are high school students, seven are elementary students and five are middle school students.
McCall said about half of the students said they want to be remote next year because of the flexibility it offers and the other half want to avoid having to quarantine and the disruption that comes with it.
Nothing definitive was said about students being required to wear face masks next year. McCall said masks will still be part of summer school this year. The district receives guidance from state and local public health officials when it comes to masking, and McCall said he expects the guidance to evolve.
Many parents and community members who attended the in-person board meeting last Thursday evening said they want masks to be optional for their children. That meeting wasn't able to start because some people in attendance weren't wearing masks, as is required by the governor's executive order, which is why the meeting happened Wednesday instead.
McCall said 10 people submitted comments for the public comment portion of Wednesday's meeting. Those comments were shown briefly on the livestream but were not read aloud. McCall said most of the concerns and questions mentioned in the public comments were addressed in the meeting.
Previously, parents raised concerns about the cost of virtual learning versus in person. The tuition costs of the Edmentum programs will be borne by the district, McCall said at an earlier meeting.
Last August, parents were given the option to participate in e-learning led by Valparaiso educators or send students back for in-person learning five days a week. The district later changed in-person learning to four days a week to allow for an e-learning day.
Next school year is scheduled to start on Aug. 11.