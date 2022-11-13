 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Valpo to host screening of film that seeks to raise disability awareness

Teacher of Patience poster

The official movie poster for Teacher of Patience.

 Courtesy of Carmen Vincent

VALPARAISO — "Teacher of Patience," a short documentary set in Northwest Indiana and made by a local filmmaker, will be screened at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Valparaiso University.

It will be the first time the documentary — which has been featured in more than a dozen film festivals, including in Indianapolis, Connecticut, Oregon, Brazil and Sweden — will be shown publicly where it takes place.

The film was directed by Carmen Vincent, a Valpo graduate and a Chesterton local. Vincent was named one of PNW Society of Innovators' 2022 Women to Watch and was a selected participant of RespectAbility's 2021 Lab for Entertainment Professionals with Disabilities.

Annual First Responder Appreciation & Demonstration Day at the MAAC Emergency Service Training facility in Valparaiso featured activities and live demonstrations of the tools and techniques of first responders from around Northwest Indiana

The documentary follows Emily Felter, who was diagnosed with Down syndrome, and her paramedic father, Tom, both of Hebron, as the two work on a presentation to help Tom's fellow first responders understand Emily's story and raise awareness of the experiences of people with disabilities.

"The story really is a story about empathy and love," Vincent said. "What I hope people take away from it is that as long as long as you approach (those with disabilities) with empathy, compassion and care, everything will be alright."

Wednesday's screening is free. It will be on the second floor of Harre Student Union. The film is about 30 minutes long. After the screening, there will be a Q&A with the director.

"I'm really hoping it will be an opportunity to learn as a community and have this important conversation," Vincent said.

