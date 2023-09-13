Valparaiso University has relocated three pieces of art at the center of a contentious proposed sale from the Brauer Museum of Art, the university's president said in a memo Tuesday.

The move comes ahead of a legal hearing to dismiss a lawsuit filed by two former Valpo professors looking to block the sale.

President Jose Padilla said in the memo the pieces had been moved to a secure, off-site location "out of an abundance of caution." In addition, he said the artwork was not with an art broker, and no final decision had been made on selling the works.

The artwork is some of the most famous and valuable pieces in the art museum's collection, and includes a 1930 Georgia O'Keefe painting valued at $15 million.

In February, the university announced it was planning on selling the artwork to fund renovations to two freshmen residence halls. The university received backlash following the announcement.

Then in late April, Richard Brauer, the museum's founding director and namesake, and Philipp Brockington, a retired professor from the university and museum benefactors, took legal action against Valpo, Padilla and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.

In May, the three defendants filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming Brauer and Brockington have no standing to sue since they are not directly connected to the Perry Sloan Fund, the charitable trust that donated the artwork to the university.

The hearing to dismiss the lawsuit is scheduled for Sept. 27.

PHOTOS: Sen. Todd Young visits Valparaiso University