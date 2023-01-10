Valpo University names alum new VP of enrollment

VALPARAISO — Jill Sifuentes Schur will be Valparaiso University's vice president of enrollment and marketing beginning Feb. 4, the university announced Monday morning.

Schur will succeed Brian O'Rourke, who announced he was resigning in November. She comes to the role from Loyola University Chicago, where she served as the assistant vice president for graduate and professional enrollment. Her role will involve overseeing undergraduate and graduate admissions, financial aid, strategic enrollment and marketing initiatives.

"Valpo is an incredible place," she said. "I definitely want to share with future students and their parents that this is not just a place where you spend four years. It's an investment that keeps giving."

Schur is herself a graduate of Valparaiso University. In 2004, she earned a bachelor's degree in business administration there. The university said that as an alum, she is uniquely familiar with Valparaiso University's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

"I love this place," she said. "I breathe and live for brown and gold even after I left."

She added that she met her husband while attending the university, and the two wed in the chapel on campus.

Schur enters the role, which will focus on increasing enrollment, during a period of declining enrollment for Valparaiso University. The school's student population was 2,964 at the start of the fall 2022 semester, according to data reported by the university. That number has dropped sharply since fall 2015 when it stood at 4,544. This has forced the university to discontinue a number of degree programs, including its secondary education major, theater major and minor, Chinese minor, French major, Greek and Roman studies major and minor, and its law school, according to previous reporting from The Times.

Schur said this dilemma "is exactly why I'm coming."

"I want to help this place grow; I want to help it survive this 'enrollment cliff' that we in the industry talk about," she said referring to the declining college-age population across the U.S. "We've really got to up the game as far as how we share out message and really share the message of who and what Valpo is. It's not like every other small, private university. There's something unique in the people and the alum and the experience here."

In addition to her degree at Valparaiso University, Schur holds a master's degree in marketing and communications from the Illinois Institute of Chicago, according to the university. She is also a member of the National Association for College Admission Counselors and the Jesuit Graduate Admission Professionals.

"Jill not only brings high level enrollment management experience from one of the premier Jesuit universities in the nation, Loyola University, she brings an intimate familiarity of the Chicagoland market, which we will pursue more vigorously in the future," Valparaiso University President José Padilla said in a press release. "But most importantly, she carries with her a love for and commitment to her alma mater, Valparaiso University. For her, this isn't only a professional matter. It's personal. She's coming home."

