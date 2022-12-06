 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Valpo University religious program receives $2.4 million grant

Valparaiso University development arm sells building to game accessory maker

The Valparaiso University campus is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Valparaiso University's Lilly Fellows Program has received $2.4 million from Lilly Endowment Inc., according to a news release from the university.

Lilly Fellows, which was formed in 1991, sponsors a two-year post-doctoral teaching fellowship and supports high-achieving students seeking graduate degrees in church-related fields. The program has supported 83 Lilly Postdoctoral Fellows since its inception.

Valparaiso University graduates attend commencement Sunday. President Jose Padilla spoke to students about their time at Valpo. 

"This new grant will strengthen and expand the core activities of the Lilly Fellows Program in the form of grants to network member schools for conferences, consultations and faculty development programs," program director Joe Creech said. "The grant strengthens our efforts to understand and strengthen the dynamic and evolving relationship between religious life and higher education."

