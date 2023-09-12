Valparaiso Community Schools presented its proposed 2024 budget to the City Council on Monday night.

VCS Chief Financial Officer Jim Holifield provided details of the $99 million budget, which is around $6 million more than the certified VCS budget for this year.

Councilwoman Diana Reed questioned Holifield about the requested increase. The CFO attributed it to an expected increase in revenue as a result of additional state funding and increasing student population, but also expected increased expenditures.

"Things are just costing more," Holifield told the council.

Councilman Jack Pupillo asked if the operating referendum could fund an additional school resource officer at Valparaiso High School. Superintendent Jim McCall told Pupillo an SRO was already being paid through the referendum fund, but an additional officer could be paid through further increases in the operating referendum, or through one of their other accounts.

VCS currently has four SROs in its schools.

Councilman Robert Cotton asked about the school district's current capacity, and if VCS was planning or consideration a new school building.

McCall told Cotton their capacity can handle the current student population and forecasted growth. McCall told the council VCS expects one-half to one percent growth in student population each year.

The superintendent told councilmembers the school district was looking more at redistricting and making sure neighborhoods that were rapidly growing with school age children were placed with schools that had the capacity to hold them.

The City Council will formally vote on the budget's approval on Oct. 9.

