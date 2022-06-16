VicTory Training offers summer camp that introduces students to health care

HOBART — VicTory Training, an organization that provides health care training for local hospitals and professionals, is now offering a summer camp that exposes children to various fields within the health care profession.

The camp, which will have two more sessions this summer, lets children ages 10 to 13 learn about several health care fields, including professions other than nurse and doctor.

Regina Beard, founder and president of the camp, said she organized the weeks to inspire children to pursue fields such as firefighting, forensic nursing and engineering.

During the first session, students went to Valparaiso University and participated in a simulation lab in nursing where they got to experience what would happen in an emergency. They also went to St. Mary Medical Center to understand hand-washing procedures.

“I want to pique their interest and excite them,” Beard said. “I want them to desire to work in health care.”

The camp runs for a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The next sessions are July 11-15 and Aug. 1-5.

Registration is $25, and breakfast and lunch are provided through the School City of Hobart.

“We do an activity associated with each health care career,” Beard said.

Beard said the first session of the camp went well, with parents emailing each day for updates and kids talking about it extensively.

“We are looking to be a part of a child’s village,” Beard said.

Jillian Dunham, a 12-year-old in the camp, has loved it so far. She said that it opened her eyes to new fields and that she hopes to one day become a forensic nurse.

“It is educational and inspirational,” Dunham said.

Janet Seabrook, a doctor who visited the camp to discuss family medicine, said she felt it was a great opportunity. She said the children were very engaged, and she tried to explain how many roles exist within health care.

She said many of the students wanted to pursue IT or engineering within health care.

“It shows how wide and expansive health care is. There is more than just doctors or nurses. You need a whole team approach to be successful,” Seabrook said.

Carlo Armstrong, a 13-year-old in the camp, loved medical things before attending. It gave him the extra push to realize it is what he wants to do when he is older.

“I was never able to actually experience what it is like to be in a hospital and work as a nurse or doctor,” he said, adding that he hopes to go into neuroscience.

To register for the camp, visit victorytraining.net/registrationv4kidz and fill out the submission form. The camp is faith-based.

