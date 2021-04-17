Virtual learning here to stay? Valparaiso schools considers remote learning during 2021-22 school year

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso Community Schools is considering offering remote learning in the upcoming school year.

In an informational presentation, Valparaiso Superintendent Jim McCall gave board members a glimpse into what the 2021-2022 academic year could look like.

"As you are well aware, we have been working very diligently on constructing and designing a system for the fall when we return from the summer. We have had many meetings with the teachers and have been gathering ongoing feedback from our families in regards to their experiences this year," McCall said.

"What we have found and experienced is that in-person learning is the best and most preferred model of teaching and learning for our students."

McCall said while in-person learning is the preferred model, and the school hopes to return to five days of in-person instruction a week with "a normalized length of day," the district recognizes the need and desire for remote learning.