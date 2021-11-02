Voters maintain Hebron school boost

HEBRON — Voters gave a giant thumbs up Tuesday to maintaining MSD Boone Township’s existing tax increase.

The referendum was approved by a 2-to-1 margin, with 546 votes for maintaining the property tax increase to support operational costs and 280 opposed.

Voter turnout was just shy of 20%. The referendum was the only question on the ballot, with voters saying either yes or no.

Because the special election was held when there otherwise wouldn’t be an election, the school district will pay the costs to administer the election.

A 2014 referendum added 21 cents to the tax rate. If this year’s referendum had failed, the school district would have been forced to cut spending significantly.

The school district estimated a successful referendum would continue the $558,978 already brought in annually for retaining teachers and staff, maintaining classroom sizes and supporting career and college readiness programs.

Under Indiana law, school districts are allowed to seek voters’ permission for tax rate increases, but those increases are temporary. If voters don’t reauthorize those increases, the tax rate gets cut.

