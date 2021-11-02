 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voters maintain Hebron school boost
alert urgent

Voters maintain Hebron school boost

HEBRON — Voters gave a giant thumbs up Tuesday to maintaining MSD Boone Township’s existing tax increase.

The referendum was approved by a 2-to-1 margin, with 546 votes for maintaining the property tax increase to support operational costs and 280 opposed.

Voter turnout was just shy of 20%. The referendum was the only question on the ballot, with voters saying either yes or no.

Because the special election was held when there otherwise wouldn’t be an election, the school district will pay the costs to administer the election.

A 2014 referendum added 21 cents to the tax rate. If this year’s referendum had failed, the school district would have been forced to cut spending significantly.

The school district estimated a successful referendum would continue the $558,978 already brought in annually for retaining teachers and staff, maintaining classroom sizes and supporting career and college readiness programs.

Under Indiana law, school districts are allowed to seek voters’ permission for tax rate increases, but those increases are temporary. If voters don’t reauthorize those increases, the tax rate gets cut.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Orthodox patriarch blesses shrine by 9/11 memorial

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts