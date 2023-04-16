VALPARAISO — In July 2022, engineer Jonathan Ogland-Hand was catching up with his former professor Luke Venstrom over beers at Four Fathers Brewing when they had an idea for how to solve an issue he'd been having at work.

Ogland-Hand had returned to Valparaiso University — he's a 2014 graduate — for an alumni event that day and was telling Venstrom, an associate professor of mechanical engineering, about his work at Carbon Solutions.

"He was telling me about this idea that he had and said, 'Oh, we're looking to do this direct air capture and we're trying to drive it with geothermal, but the water is not hot enough," Venstrom said. "And I said, 'You could just heat it up with some concentrated solar,' and he was like, 'That's a pretty interesting idea'."

Carbon Solutions is trying develop a system to pull the excess carbon dioxide that is causing global warming out of the air and put it underground. This endeavor is aimed at meeting a goal set forth by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change of preventing the Earth from warming more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, which would lead to devastating environmental consequences for the planet.

"Inevitably to do that, we will have to actually take carbon dioxide that's already been released into the atmosphere out and put it away," he said. "It's not enough to avoid emissions — we have to do that too — but in addition to avoiding emissions, we have to literally suck it out of the atmosphere and put it away."

And that's what this project is seeking to do.

Venstrom said the project is trying to figure out how to take carbon dioxide and put it underground. Once the carbon dioxide is extracted from the air, the teams are trying to use the saltwater that's underground as a sort of natural vacuum, similar to how a garbage disposal in a sink sucks down water.

"Sometimes you'll see, if you have two sides to the sink, when you hit your disposal, water pops up on the other side," he said. "Same idea."

However, as Ogland-Hand lamented at the brewpub, the saltwater wasn't warm enough to achieve that. Venstrom's idea to solve this is to pull the saltwater up from underground, use a solar furnace — an array of mirrors that channel the warmth of the sun — or another concentrated solar system to heat up the saltwater and then put it back underground.

Intrigued by this idea, Ogland-Hand, who is overseeing the project for Carbon Solutions, tapped Venstrom and his colleagues at VU to assist.

The project, which is being completed by teams at two universities and a number of corporations, is funded by a grant the U.S. Department of Energy gave Carbon Solutions. In turn, the company plans to eventually work with other partner corporations to sell whatever they create to companies who may be either mandated by the government to reduce their carbon emissions or could simply want to prevent catastrophic climate change that will harm their profits.

"Their bet (Carbon Solutions) is that direct carbon removal is going to be an important industry, supported perhaps through governments, which perhaps could come through new policies like a carbon tax or a cap-and-trade system," he said, referring to two common proposals for government-mandated climate solutions. "And then, scanning way back, if you believe that climate change is important and that there are economic costs associated with increased water levels and charged up systems that are causing destruction, then the idea is if we avert some of that, economically we all win."

Each team is tackling a different aspect of this challenge. The Valpo researchers' goal: figure out how to get the saltwater warm enough. They'll spend two years trying to accomplish three things.

First, Venstrom said, they want to take a look at systems called parabolic solar collection troughs, which are used to heat up oil in a similar way that they hope to heat up the saltwater.

"We want to see if you could take the one that has been built for oil and with no change, just use that one to run the saltwater through," he said. "But there's potentially some challenges, as that saltier water tends to corrode things."

Second, if the model requires changes to be used on saltwater, Venstrom wants to figure out what those changes are and to build a model that could be used for saltwater.

Lastly, the team will need to integrate this into Carbon Solutions' system.

"A lot of research projects are kind of disconnected from business and industry, and so it's nice to have something where this is really a company-initiated project," said Peter Krenzke, another VU professor and Venstrom's collaborator. "It does branch out a little from what we've done in the past, which is also kind of exciting for us."