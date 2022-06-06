WATCH NOW: Chesterton High School students rock the radio

CHESTERTON — Students at Chesterton High School have an abundance of programs and activities to choose from. However, one of the most popular ones is its radio and television program.

The high school runs WDSO, also known as 88.3 FM "The Rock." It is a nonprofit station that plays a variety of rock music throughout the school day, as well as individual shows in the afternoon.

All disc jockeys are high school students, and any student at CHS can be involved, after they go through a training session.

Matthew Waters teaches the class section of the program, with two beginner courses and two advanced ones. He said it came about through an after-school vinyl records club back in the 1970s.

Students would broadcast their vinyls on the internal school speakers but later realized they could apply to have an actual radio station.

In 1976, WDSO was born. Even better, a Chicago station donated all its initial equipment.

The current station covers 15 miles, reaching a majority of Porter County and parts of Lake County. According to Waters, that is significantly more than other high school stations.

The radio club had more than 50 participants this year, despite people's arguments that radio may be a thing of the past, Waters said.

"It did a total 180," he said, emphasizing that it's more popular than ever with the podcast era.

Students typically take shifts to disc jockey, with specific students coming in before and after school, as well as students taking shifts during free periods.

They also do monthly meetings to make sure they can determine who wants to do an actual show.

Senior Hamza Sahli said he loved doing a news show. He ran a show titled "Porter County Perspective" where he invited local politicians and important figures in the area to come speak and be interviewed.

During his show, he even got U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, and state Sen. Rodney Pol, D-Chesterton, on the air.

"WDSO has increased my appreciation in local politics," Sahli said, mentioning how he plans to go into political science and law in college.

While he doesn't intend to pursue radio as a profession, he does think he may consider joining a student radio station when he arrives at Indiana University in the fall.

Senior Camren Fancher enjoyed DJing. He got involved his sophomore year, fascinated that the high school had a program for a medium he did not frequently hear about.

In his time working at the station, he said he has grown to be a successful public speaker, something he initially struggled with.

"I liked being involved with radio, while its still around." Fancher said.

