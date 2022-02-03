WATCH NOW: Child care providers eligible for state grants to cover operating expenses

Providers of child care, early education, and out-of-school programs can now apply for a state grant to cover up to five months of operating expenses through the Build, Learn, Grow stabilization program.

Build, Learn, Grow grants are non-competitive and awarded on a rolling basis, but providers are encouraged to apply promptly at Stabilization.BuildLearnGrow.org to gain immediate access to funding.

Program rules permit grant funds to be used for personnel costs, employee recruitment or retention, facility fees or maintenance, COVID-19 safety expenses, general operating expenses, mental health services, and health and safety training.

In October, a total of 2,777 providers across the state were awarded $152 million in a first round of stabilization grants that funded pay raises, staff appreciation events, bonuses, facility mortgage payoffs, new staff hiring, and professional development programs.

Money for the grants comes from a federal COVID-19 assistance program focused on aiding children and families amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The first round of grants enabled providers to recover and strengthen their operations as they continue to face myriad challenges brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic, including increased supply and material costs and staffing shortages," said Nicole Norvell, director of the Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning at the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA).

"Our hope is that this second round will further stabilize our state’s early childhood industry which is critical to our whole state, allowing families to work and businesses and communities to thrive."

More than 3,600 child care providers across Indiana, serving more than 100,000 Hoosier children from birth to age 12, are eligible to apply, according to FSSA.

Programs must have been licensed or registered to operate in the state of Indiana in early 2021, continue to be open and serving children, and operating in good standing.

Grant amounts are calculated per child care site based on each provider's program type, average attendance, staffing costs, quality level and geography. The maximum award per site is $850,000.

Providers can learn more about stabilization grants at the Build, Learn, Grow website that includes an introductory webinar, application walk through, and answers to frequently asked questions.

The application deadline is April 15.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.