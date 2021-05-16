WATCH NOW: Hammond High alumni bid farewell to building, tour new high school

Saying goodbye

Although Hammond High in its present location opened in 1917, the school was first established in September 1884 in the Central School Building, a two-story, wood-frame building with six rooms on the southeast corner of Hohman Avenue, according to a centennial commemorative chronicle for the school.

As Hammond grew over the years, a bigger school was needed, said Bill Hutton, whose great-grandfather Joseph T. “JT” Hutton was the architect of Hammond High.

"In 1912, Joseph Hutton, well-known architect, Thirty-Third Degree Scottish Rite Mason, the highest degree possible, was hired to design this building. This building that has been standing for 105 years, unbelievable," Hutton said. "In 1917, the school was open, the public was given the opportunity to walk around just as you're going to get to walk around for the last time.”

Hutton’s grandfather and father were the architects and engineers of Clark, and Hutton’s father later determined Hammond High could be saved following the 1967 fire — which Hutton referred to as Hammond High’s “biggest test of all for surviving.”