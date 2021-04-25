WATCH NOW: Hammond High alumni reflect on school’s legacy ahead of demolition

She chose to attend the school, where her mother also went, after Public Law 94-142, also known as the Education for All Handicapped Children Act of 1975, was enacted.

Horn recalls her then-physical therapist telling her mom Horn was "maxed out," on what she could do, but by letting her attend regular classes, and not being afraid of that, Horn would do what she could.

"From that, I've just taken off," Horn said. "That was like my ticket to freedom. My ticket to do whatever I wanted to because from graduation, I went on to Ball State, and I got a bachelor's degree."

Emanda Jones was the second black teacher at Hammond High School, where she taught English to all levels for 36 years, as well as a speech and debate class.

When she arrived, Jones was able to start the Interested Students Establishment, which was open to everyone.

"It was to try to bridge the gap between the kids because when I first got to Hammond High in 1971 there were some racial problems," Jones said.

She recalled recently that Hammond High was often the most racially diverse school when travelling for debate competitions.