WATCH NOW: Maskless parents protest at Valpo school board meeting, urge district to not require masks

When officials still didn't start the meeting, Deanna Hegedus, whose child does not attend the district, came to the front of the room and began speaking in the microphone. It was quickly turned off, but she continued to speak.

"It seems as though they don't want to proceed with the scheduled agenda, so we'll start with public comment," she said.

She listed off "side effects of wearing a mask," the number of COVID-19 related deaths among children in Indiana, and held up printed out correspondence she had with the governor's office back in December where she asked for data backing up the state's mask mandate through a Freedom of Information Act request.

When asked why she attended Thursday night's meeting despite not having kids in the district, she said she heard about it from other people and believes it is "all of our job to stand up for our children." Hegedus decided to homeschool for part of last year because she didn't want her child subjected to "this garbage."

Around 6:45 p.m., district officials came back into the room with police present saying the meeting would be rescheduled. They asked everyone to leave the room.