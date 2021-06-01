WATCH NOW: Oklahoma City bombing memorial moved from Gavit to Morton High School

HAMMOND — Government teacher Jeff Swisher said he isn't sure why the class of 1995 decided to build a memorial at Gavit Middle/High School to honor the victims of the Oklahoma City bombing, but students in the class of 2021 decided to keep remembering the victims despite Gavit's closure.

Each semester, Swisher said he takes the students in his government class out to see the memorial at Gavit. His students also need to complete a community-based project at the end of the semester, so this year some of them asked if they could preserve the memorial. About 10 students worked together to design a new memorial that now sits outside of Morton High School.

Outside door A, there is now a stone that reads, "In memory of the children that died in the Oklahoma City disaster." Around it is a circle of brick pavers and 19 lights to remember each of the children who died that day in 1995. A new tree was planted behind the stone that should grow to be about 6 feet tall.

The students who designed the new memorial said they had a different vision at first, but decided on this layout because of the symbolism behind it. Rather than going with the square layout of their first design, Scotty Hills-Montejano said they used a circle because it has no ending. The tree was added to the design to represent the kids' spirits continuing to live on, one student said.