WATCH NOW: Parents, students protest removal of LGBTQ flags at Chesterton school

Cecilia “CeCe” Post, 13, a seventh grader at Chesterton Middle School, said she wrote a letter to Hamacher and sent it to him Sunday.

"I actually was in a classroom that had pride flags taken down and it made me so mad,” Cecilia said.

She read the letter during the school board meeting, which said the decision to remove the flags contradicts the district’s mission statement.

"You said the items caused, 'significant disruption.' It was never a problem, and they were never disruptive," Cecilia said.

"I would like to add that your email said that the items weren't curriculum based. While this is true, teachers often have other items in their classrooms that are also not curriculum based. These items can include, but are not limited to, sports team memorabilia, movie posters and Bible verses."