WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI cops: Roaming the halls with Lake Central school resource officer

ST. JOHN — As a young child, Jerry Patrick didn’t have the best impression of police officers.
One of his first experiences with law enforcement was being taken away from his mother by the Department of Child Services. From there, he went between foster homes and orphanages.
But when he was between the ages of 9 and 10, Patrick was adopted by parents who worked as a nurse and police officer. After that, he saw the way his dad helped people and it changed his perspective. Before long, he knew law enforcement was the path for him.
Now, Cpl. Patrick has served as a police officer with the Dyer Police Department for 19 years, and is in his seventh year as a full-time school resource officer for the Lake Central School Corp.
SROs in Lake Central schools have a host of responsibilities. Some of them are similar to general police officer duties, such as organizing safety drills, assisting with traffic control during dismissal times and helping school administration with any investigations regarding criminal activity.
But they also work individually or together to train teachers and staff about current drug or social media trends and assist with truancy, child custody disputes or transportation issues. They also give presentations to middle schoolers about vaping and social media and elementary schoolers about seat belt safety and strangers.
One of two officers from Dyer PD, Patrick is the school resource officer for the whole school corporation. He’s mainly at Lake Central High School, but visits all district buildings and works with central office administration.
Also from Dyer PD, Cpl. Brian Kissinger and K9 Kolt are assigned to Kahler Middle School and visit Protsman and Bibich elementary schools.
There are two SROs from the St. John Police Department, including Cpl. Mike Moffitt, who is assigned to the high school, and Officer Nick Stamate, who is assigned to Clark Middle School and visits Kolling and Peifer elementary schools.
From the Schererville Police Department, Officer Steve Burton is assigned to Grimmer Middle School and visits Watson and Homan elementary schools.
This "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers inside the halls of a Lake Central school with Patrick.
Q: Take me back to your first day on the job — what do you remember from that day or how did you feel?
A: For my first day as an SRO, I was very excited and nervous. I knew that I had to establish an immediate positive relationship with students and staff members in all 10 of the schools that I was now being tasked to work within. Working within just one building is a challenge at times as you learn about that building's student population, how the building administration and staff work together, as well as the community around that particular school and the families who attend it. Then throwing in nine other buildings, where everyone expects you to be there at a moment's notice, can be pretty stressful at times. You have to be flexible, patient, trustworthy and know your duties as a police officer in and out of the schools.
Q: Tell me about one of the most rewarding days you’ve had as an SRO.
A: I'm the type of person who appreciates the little things in life just as much as the big. So, when a student comes to me with a problem and we work through it together — although it may be a little win for me, it's usually a bigger win for them — it makes my day all the better. Any time I can see a smile on a kid's face that I haven't seen a smile from of late or see a student looking a little more confident than they usually are, it's a daily reward for me.
Q: Tell me about one of the most challenging days.
A: Of course in my position as a police officer, the most challenging days I am confronted with are always tragic for a student, their family and friends. Incidents that include juvenile suicide or attempt of, bullying situations, social media threats or harassment, fights, sexual assault, substance abuse, threats of harm toward another student, and anything involving weapons are all challenging times or days. Sadly, SROs work on these issues at every high school and middle school across the country and in some cases, they are within elementary schools too. That's why it is so important to have police officers within the schools to be there for students and staff at a moment's notice.
Q: What are some misconceptions you think people have about officers in school settings?
A: Some parents and even fellow police officers believe that school resource officers are only "armed security," "babysitters," or are lazy and trying to get out of patrol responsibilities at their own police department and want an easy day-shift job with weekends off. That’s all the complete opposite of who and what we stand for. We maintain law and order as well as provide school safety and security. We mentor, teach and build positive relationships with students, staff and the community around us, which in turn helps our local police departments and communities.
Our responsibilities do not end at the dismissal bell everyday. There are many times when we are called throughout the evening to help patrol officers or detectives with cases involving one of our students or their families. Which means, we are pretty much "on call" every day. I think people tend to forget how much of a valuable resource the officers who work in schools actually are.
