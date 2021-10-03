WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI cops: Roaming the halls with Lake Central school resource officer

A: For my first day as an SRO, I was very excited and nervous. I knew that I had to establish an immediate positive relationship with students and staff members in all 10 of the schools that I was now being tasked to work within. Working within just one building is a challenge at times as you learn about that building's student population, how the building administration and staff work together, as well as the community around that particular school and the families who attend it. Then throwing in nine other buildings, where everyone expects you to be there at a moment's notice, can be pretty stressful at times. You have to be flexible, patient, trustworthy and know your duties as a police officer in and out of the schools.