WATCH NOW: Ring donates 1,000 doorbells to Urban League of Northwest Indiana to be distributed across Region

GARY — The Urban League of Northwest Indiana announced a collaboration with Ring on Tuesday to protect seniors across the Region.

Ring is donating 1,000 Ring Video Doorbells to be distributed to residents 55 and over across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in an effort to make neighborhoods safer.

"The safety of our seniors is always a priority in the communities we serve," said Vanessa Allen-McCloud, president and CEO of ULNWI.

"Our community program with Ring not only provides an additional layer of protection but can help provide peace of mind for interested seniors and their loved ones," Allen-McCloud said.

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, said this collaboration will further the ULNWI's mission to serve underrepresented and vulnerable communities by bringing an extra sense of peace to seniors and their loved ones.

"I'm excited to support this latest initiative and be a part of bringing seniors in our community a greater sense of security, privacy and peace," Melton said. "I want to thank Ring for being a very good corporate citizen in our community."

Marcella Gregory, Urban League Federation of Block Clubs representative, was the first recipient to receive a Ring Video Doorbell. Gregory, who lives in the Miller section of Gary, had her doorbell installed nearly two weeks ago.

"I live by myself and sometimes feel a little fearful of being in a home by myself," Gregory said. "Now when someone comes on my property, I can see if they're checking out things or whatever the case may be. It gives me an added sense of security by far."

Allen-McCloud said seniors can apply to receive the free device on Ring's website on a first come, first served basis. Ring will cover the installation cost associated with the device, provide a Ring Protect Basic video recording subscription for life and provide a security yard sign.

Additional qualifications include having a smartphone, access to an email address and Wi-fi, and not already owning a Ring Doorbell. Applications for those eligible can be found at communityprograms.ring.com/nwindiana.

Ring representative Kyle DeGiuilio also presented the ULNWI with a $20,000 donation to continue promoting cultural diversity and economic opportunities in African American and minority communities across the Region.

"At Ring we strive to bring peace of mind to all members of our communities," DeGiuilio said. "We're inspired by the Urban League's mission to promote neighborhood collaborations and support for the well-being of local seniors."

Allen-McCloud said this donation can help someone who may be a payday away from living on the street and needs food or rental assistance.

"The Urban League is here to help people in need," she said. "We've been a staple in the community for over 75 years. We continue to do the work. We continue to work with the people in the neighborhood. ... There's a lot of opportunities and a lot of impact we have."