WATCH NOW: Students, parents protest Lake Central's mask mandate

ST. JOHN — On the first day of school last week, a handful of parents protested required masks outside of Lake Central High School.
Before a regular Lake Central School Corp. board meeting Monday night, that group of five grew to hundreds of parents and community members lining the sidewalk along Wicker Avenue for two hours to protest the same thing.
There were dozens of American flags and many more signs with statements such as, “Follow the science. Unmask the kids.” and “Mask mandates have no place in a free country.”
Earlier this month, Superintendent Larry Veracco originally proposed requiring masking for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. For seventh through 12th graders, masks were strongly recommended but not required for vaccinated students. The plan said unvaccinated students in those grades should wear a mask on an honor system.
The school board voted against that proposal and made masks optional for everyone for the 2021-2022 school year. Four days later — on the same day Lake County moved to yellow status on the state’s four-tiered system — the board met for a special board meeting and made masking required to start the school year.
This week's update on the Indiana COVID-19 data dashboard reported 1,452 new student COVID-19 cases. Eighty positive cases were reported among teachers and another 118 cases among school staff.
Highland resident Al Roberts said he and his wife attended the protest Monday after seeing a billboard about it. Roberts said he thinks wearing a mask is equivalent to putting chicken wire on windows to keep out bugs.
“I’d take a bullet before I’d take a vaccine,” he said of the COVID-19 vaccines.
He thinks people should have the choice to wear a mask if they want, but doesn’t believe they should be mandated.
Laura Dubish, a parent of children in the district, said she was at the first protest and became a moderator for a Facebook group that was created around the same time for the “LC majority,” which refers to the 70% of parents who filled out a district survey this summer saying they want masks to be optional for their children.
Lake Central students were also present for Monday’s protest. Kenneth Cloghessy, a senior, said he’s only been able to go to one class because the school sends him home for not wearing a mask.
The school is refusing him an education, he said holding a sign that said, “You can’t muzzle me!”
Wearing a mask gives Cloghessy anxiety, he said, and the alternative options the school suggested won’t work for him. The only way he will graduate, he said, is if he can be at Lake Central High School not wearing a mask.
Cloghessy’s mom, Karen, was at the protest and said she is proud of her son. She said Kenneth has asthma and even keeps an inhaler at school, but both he and she “feel very strongly” about him not wearing a mask at school.
Karen said she would like to see masks made optional and that the “kids haven’t had a decent education in a year and a half.”
During the public comment portion of the board meeting, Kenneth said students were told on one of the first days of school that hoods and hats were not allowed per the dress code because they made it hard to identify students. He then asked the board how having students wear face coverings didn't make it hard to identify them.
Along with other parents present at the protest, Karen had concerns over the special school board meeting that was held and ended with a vote making masks required for all staff and students from kindergarten through 12th grade, regardless of vaccine status, to start the school year.
The mandate, which the district is currently operating with, will be in place anytime Lake County is in the yellow, orange or red status per the Indiana Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard. If the county drops to blue — the lowest level on the state's rankings — for a three-week period, masks will become optional.
Mike Aurelio, chairman of the Republican Party in St. John, said he was “extremely disappointed” about what happened at the special meeting.
His two high schoolers have been wearing a mask to school, but he said they probably wouldn’t if there wasn’t a mandate.
He said the schools are good and the teachers care, but it’s important to practice tolerance in a time like this when people disagree.
The goal of the protest and speaking at the board meeting that followed was to persuade the board to give the choice back to parents, Aurelio said, but it needs to be done respectfully.
At the beginning of the school board meeting, Board Secretary Howard Marshall read a statement from the board about the large amount of emails they have received about masking from people who support it and those who don’t.
Due to the volume of emails, all senders may not have received a response, but Marshall said the concerns were received.
“We appreciate the passion on both sides of this issue,” he said.
The safety and welfare of students, staff and employees is of prime importance, he said.
Public comments went for well over 30 minutes as parents and community members spoke passionately about why they don't want their students to be required to wear masks in school.