WATCH NOW: Students, parents protest Lake Central's mask mandate

Highland resident Al Roberts said he and his wife attended the protest Monday after seeing a billboard about it. Roberts said he thinks wearing a mask is equivalent to putting chicken wire on windows to keep out bugs.

“I’d take a bullet before I’d take a vaccine,” he said of the COVID-19 vaccines.

He thinks people should have the choice to wear a mask if they want, but doesn’t believe they should be mandated.

Laura Dubish, a parent of children in the district, said she was at the first protest and became a moderator for a Facebook group that was created around the same time for the “LC majority,” which refers to the 70% of parents who filled out a district survey this summer saying they want masks to be optional for their children.

Lake Central students were also present for Monday’s protest. Kenneth Cloghessy, a senior, said he’s only been able to go to one class because the school sends him home for not wearing a mask.

The school is refusing him an education, he said holding a sign that said, “You can’t muzzle me!”